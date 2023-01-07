Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 79.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $210.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

