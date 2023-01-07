Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,982 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,130 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,008,816,000 after purchasing an additional 408,930 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,134,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,775,000 after purchasing an additional 611,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,721,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,704,000 after purchasing an additional 340,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $198.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

