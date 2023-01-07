TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $83.79 Average PT from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.37.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $61.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $116.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 15.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

