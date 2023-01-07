TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. TRX Gold shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 228,192 shares changing hands.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $96.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.83.

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TRX Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the first quarter worth $45,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the second quarter worth $43,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 9.6% in the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the third quarter worth $328,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Articles

