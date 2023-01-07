TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. TRX Gold shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 228,192 shares changing hands.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $96.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.83.
TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TRX Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TRX Gold
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRX Gold (TRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.