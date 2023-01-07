TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $23.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.88.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TuSimple by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TuSimple by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 37.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 25.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TuSimple Stock Up 6.8 %
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
