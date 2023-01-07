Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,165 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

