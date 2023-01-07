Ultra 1-Day Volume Tops $542,109.16 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $56.74 million and approximately $542,109.16 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,946.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00601757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00256063 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040799 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00060586 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18751272 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $639,435.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

