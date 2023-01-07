Ultra Clean’s (UCTT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

UCTT opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $635.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $472,862.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,360.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at $744,478.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,914 shares of company stock worth $774,979. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

