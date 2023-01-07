Ultra Clean’s (UCTT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Ultra Clean Price Performance
UCTT opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Insider Activity at Ultra Clean
In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $472,862.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,360.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at $744,478.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,914 shares of company stock worth $774,979. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
