Umee (UMEE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $172,195.02

Umee (UMEE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Umee has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Umee has a total market capitalization of $187.87 million and approximately $172,195.02 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umee token can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00447620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.01746013 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.01 or 0.30580970 BTC.

About Umee

Umee was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Umee is umee.cc. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

