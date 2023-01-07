UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. UniFirst also updated its FY23 guidance to $7-10.7.50 EPS.

Shares of UNF opened at $200.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.74 and a 200-day moving average of $182.06. UniFirst has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $203.60. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

