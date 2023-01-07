Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. 1,648,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,805. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

