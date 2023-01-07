Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.58.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $8.93 on Friday, reaching $212.01. 3,375,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,582. The company has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

