Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Reaches $4.13 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.42 or 0.00032032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and $42.99 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00448122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020396 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000859 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018641 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

