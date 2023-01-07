UNIUM (UNM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.42 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. UNIUM has a total market cap of $93.42 million and approximately $853.47 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be bought for $32.12 or 0.00189613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNIUM has traded 97.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00432536 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.91 or 0.01736882 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,170.00 or 0.30552348 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 32.15755588 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $862.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

