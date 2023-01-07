Unizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.51 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Unizen has a market cap of $18.51 million and $570,350.87 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

