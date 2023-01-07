US Bancorp DE Has $161.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Charles Schwab worth $161,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $84.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

