US Bancorp DE Sells 10,821 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Costco Wholesale worth $251,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DMG Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

COST stock opened at $482.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $490.11 and its 200-day moving average is $501.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

