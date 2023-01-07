USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.40 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.65-$3.65 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.71. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $102.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $233.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $120,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 290.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

