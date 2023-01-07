USDD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.09 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One USDD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. USDD has a total market capitalization of $706.70 million and $25.09 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00431940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.83 or 0.01680952 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,169.63 or 0.30508758 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

