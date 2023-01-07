Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 32,266 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.54% of MercadoLibre worth $224,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,246,000 after acquiring an additional 357,308 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 935,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 77,007 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 361,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $873.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,275.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $901.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $862.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.66 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

