Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66,847 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.2% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $417,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $445.27 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $730.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.51.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

