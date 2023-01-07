Van ECK Associates Corp Has $112.02 Million Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,692,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945,836 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of Equinox Gold worth $112,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after buying an additional 1,533,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,386 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 636,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 344,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 449.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 370,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 303,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

