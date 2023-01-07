Van ECK Associates Corp Has $156.86 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,083 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Salesforce worth $156,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after buying an additional 236,802 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,350,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,048,063,000 after buying an additional 336,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,429,796. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.74. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $239.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

