Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 272,276 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,276 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $189,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $290,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,422 shares of company stock valued at $26,753,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

ETSY opened at $120.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.76.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

