Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 8,319,993 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,319,993 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 9.64% of Sandstorm Gold worth $148,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 175,632 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,081,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE SAND opened at $5.78 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

