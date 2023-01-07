Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,956 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Boeing worth $137,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $213.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.24.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

