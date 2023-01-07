Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 693,102 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,477,432 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 693,102 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti makes up approximately 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $324,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 1.7 %

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.