Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 70,743 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,743 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Synopsys worth $256,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Synopsys by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Synopsys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $320.54 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.49.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

