VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,908 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 510,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 185,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 21,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,615,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,852,084. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.