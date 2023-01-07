Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,303,000 after purchasing an additional 890,395 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after purchasing an additional 683,580 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,457,000 after purchasing an additional 237,390 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.