Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.37 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.25.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

