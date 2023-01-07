Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.52% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $500,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

