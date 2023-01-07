Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $182.85.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.