Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $23,659,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $356.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.44 and its 200-day moving average is $358.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $435.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

