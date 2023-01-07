Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.89 and last traded at $47.99. Approximately 1,973,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,884,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90.

