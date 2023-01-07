Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after acquiring an additional 507,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

VTV stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.41.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.