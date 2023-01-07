Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CEO Sells $4,554,403.62 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter P. Gassner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Thursday, January 5th, Peter P. Gassner sold 24,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $3,874,560.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total transaction of $7,116,378.88.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40.

On Friday, December 9th, Peter P. Gassner sold 29,412 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $5,106,805.56.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $8,201,177.40.

On Monday, December 5th, Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $159.61 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $244.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.