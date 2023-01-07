Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $205.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VEEV. Guggenheim raised their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.75.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.19. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $244.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,110 shares of company stock valued at $52,671,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after acquiring an additional 572,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

