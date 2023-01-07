Velas Price Hits $0.0213 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Velas has a market cap of $51.02 million and $475,674.82 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00069177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003911 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,398,304,366 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

