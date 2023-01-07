Velas Price Reaches $0.0212 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $50.80 million and $497,971.70 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00069712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023166 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000230 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003898 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,398,304,410 coins and its circulating supply is 2,398,304,408 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

