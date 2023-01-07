Venus BUSD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.25 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.74 million and $12.25 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02178649 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,057,561.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

