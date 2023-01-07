Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $58.73 million and $12.31 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02178649 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,057,561.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

