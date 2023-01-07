Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($2.01) Per Share

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Vera Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will earn ($2.01) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share.

VERA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.02. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Curley sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $52,130.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,942.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,091 shares of company stock worth $261,974 over the last ninety days. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

