Verasity Market Cap Hits $23.56 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $23.56 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005896 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001063 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011335 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

