Verasity (VRA) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $23.74 million and $2.20 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

