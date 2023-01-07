Verge (XVG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $281,010.70

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $44.67 million and $281,010.70 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,918.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000426 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00447937 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020411 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.00912785 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00119205 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001871 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00600501 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00255458 BTC.
About Verge
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,568,000 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
