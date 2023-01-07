VIBE Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. VIBE has a market cap of $283,824.34 and approximately $73.51 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00432393 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.78 or 0.01712521 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,167.91 or 0.30540760 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

