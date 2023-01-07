VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UITB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:UITB opened at $46.37 on Friday. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.