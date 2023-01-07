Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vimeo by 6.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Vimeo by 22.3% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.71 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. Analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Vimeo

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.