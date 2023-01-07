Virgin Money UK PLC (ASX:VUK) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13

Virgin Money UK PLC (ASX:VUK – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

